Amid Ladakh bandh today, MoS Home calls Apex Body Leh, KDA for meeting

The Apex body Leh and KDA- amalgams of various political, social, religious and students organisations had called for the shutdown today against the delay in the deliberations and talks by the Ministry of Home Affairs with their leadership regarding their demands including full statehood to Ladakh, recruitment policy with a resident certificate on the pattern of PRC, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, and constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule or Article 371.

Consequently, a complete bandh is being observed in twin districts of Leh and Kargi with all the transport, merchant, other groups supporting the call given by the Apex body Leh and KDA.

KDA member, Sajjad Kargili told Greater Kashmir that they have been invited for a meeting by MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Leh at 12:45 pm on Saturday.

The two groups in Leh and Kargil already had agreed on 4-point agenda, which includes full statehood to Ladakh, recruitment policy with a resident certificate on the pattern of PRC, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, and constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule or Article 371.