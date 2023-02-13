Amid Sgr-Leh highway closure, Ladakh travelers complain of exorbitant airfares

A cursory look at various travel portals indicates that per passenger airfare between Delhi to Leh for this weekend is touching Rs 33,000, which is almost three times the usual fare on this sector.

The people have expressed anger and disappointment over the exorbitant airfares that makes their travel unaffordable.

Many people including students who have to go Ladakh this time said that they are unable to do it because of the skyrocketing air fare.

" Ladakhis are suffering due to continuous cancellations of flights & skyrocketing air fare. Just reminding Jenab @JM_Scindia who once said that Even a person who wears ‘hawai chappal’can travel by ‘hawai jahaz’ as spelt out under PM’s vision. Where did the vision disappeared ? " prominent social-political activist from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili tweeted.

He said that the government should look into the matter and take up necessary steps so that the common people doesn't suffer.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday raised the issue and concerns of exorbitant airfares for Ladakh and requested the government to take necessary action from their end. He also urged the government to start additional flights for Ladakh during winters particularly so that the people including students, patients and elderly people don't face any inconvenience.