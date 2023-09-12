Appointment of Qamar Ali Akhoon as NC’s Addl Gen Secy | NC Kargil leaders express gratitude to party president

Kargil, Sep 12 : The National Conference (NC) Party has appointed senior leader from Kargil, Ladakh and former Cabinet Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon as Additional General Secretary.
This is for the first time any leader from Ladakh has been given this responsibility at the highest level of party. Akhoon, a senior leader of the National Conference has been associated with the party over several decades. He has represented Kargil constituency in the past and served as a Cabinet Minister during Omar Abdullah led government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Akhoon a well known political figure from Kargil, Ladakh had also served as Advisor to then Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah. Akhoon was also the first Chief Executive Councillor for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil in 2002.
Meanwhile, the Kargil leaders of National Conference has welcomed the appointment of Qamar Ali Akhoon as Additional General Secretary, NC and expressed gratitude to the party high command including NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah. District president NC Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan said that this is for the first time any leader from Kargil has been appointed Addl. General Secretary of party, adding that it will boost the morale of party workers. He said that Qamar Ali Akhoon is a great example of leadership and dedication.