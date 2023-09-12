Appointment of Qamar Ali Akhoon as NC’s Addl Gen Secy | NC Kargil leaders express gratitude to party president

This is for the first time any leader from Ladakh has been given this responsibility at the highest level of party. Akhoon, a senior leader of the National Conference has been associated with the party over several decades. He has represented Kargil constituency in the past and served as a Cabinet Minister during Omar Abdullah led government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Akhoon a well known political figure from Kargil, Ladakh had also served as Advisor to then Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah. Akhoon was also the first Chief Executive Councillor for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil in 2002.