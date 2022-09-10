Army Chief begins 2-day visit to Ladakh amid disengagement of troops from Patrolling Point

The Army said Gen Pande witnessed Exercise Pravat Prahar besides interacting with officers and troops deployed in the region. The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems.

"Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited #LadakhSector and witnessed Exercise PARVAT PRAHAR. #COAS was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on ground. He interacted with the officers & troops & complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards," it tweeted.

People familiar with Gen Pande's visit said he has been briefed about the fresh disengagement process besides the overall combat readiness of the Indian Army in the region.

Commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Gen Pande about the overall security situation including the ongoing disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15, they said.

Gen Pande is scheduled to visit Siachen on Sunday.

The Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday announced that they have begun to disengage from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh, marking a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region where the two sides have been locked in a stand-off for over two years.