Army Chief offers 'deepest condolences' to kin of nine army soldiers, who died in Ladakh accident

New Delhi, Aug 20: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 9 soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in a road accident in Leh on Saturday, and offered his condolences to the bereaved families, officials said.

A post on the Indian Army official handle on X, formerly Twitter, read, "General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of nine #Bravehearts in a tragic and unfortunate road accident in #Ladakh and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

The army truck that the soldiers were travelling in skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday.

President Murmu said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives, adding that "the nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice".

“Deeply anguished to learn that a road accident in Leh led to the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice,” read a post from the President's office on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhakhar also extended condolences to the bereaved families while praying for a speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday.