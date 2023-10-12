Army defuses 175 unexploded mines during sanitisation drive in Ladakh

Kargil: Army conducted a demining operation in three areas of Leh district of Ladakh region and destroyed around 175 unexploded mines that were lying following 1962 war, officials said on Thursday.

The sanitisation drive to defuse the old unexploded mines was done on the demand of locals living along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Officials said that Fire and Fury Corps made a swift effort to secure the region by fencing and sanitising the area in Phobrang, Yourgo and Lukung villages.

Notably, their Engineers successfully disposed of over 175 mines, effectively quelling the safety concerns of the villagers and their livestock. Residents have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Fire and Fury Corps.

“I want to thank the Indian Army for destroying these mines planted in 1962. It used to cause losses to us,” the sarpanch of Phobrang said. “On behalf of Phobrang, Yourgo, and Lukung villagers, we thank the Fire and Fury Corps for their swift action in fencing and clearing the area by successfully destroying over 175 mines”, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve wrote on X. He said this decisive step has positively addressed the safety concerns of villagers, strengthening the strong civil-military bond in Ladakh.