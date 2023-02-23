Army offers weaving, tailoring training to artisans in Ladakh

Srinagar: With an aim to provide self-employment opportunities to the dependents of ex-servicemen, widows and Veer Naris of Ladakh region, Headquarters Leh Sub Area under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps in conjunction with Looms of Ladakh, a women-run Co operative Society which endeavors to bring together unemployed women artisans from remote villages of Ladakh, has been organising weaving and tailoring training to thirty trainees with effect from 26 September last year.

The trainees on successful completion of their training are likely to earn an additional income through self employment provided by the Looms of Ladakh & Co-Operative, Ltd for which an MoU has recently been signed between the Looms of Ladakh and Fire and Fury Corps on 7 January for conducting weaving and tailoring training for Veer Naris, widows and dependents of ex-servicemen, serving soldiers at Leh.