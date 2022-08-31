Army rescues Israeli national in Ladakh

“Leading from the front, Flight Commander114 HU, Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flight Lt Rhythm Mehra as No. 1 and Sqn Ldr Neha Singh and Sqn Ldr Ajinkya Kher as No 2, got airborne within minutes, for this time critical mission,” Army said.

It said that following the shortest route, Casevac aircrafts reached to the spot within 20 minutes of flying time and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16800 feet.