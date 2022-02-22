Army soldier from Budgam dies of heart attack in Leh

Quoting the sources, news agency KDC reported that the army personnel identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Late Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Wahabpora Ganie Mohalla of Budgam district suffered a major heart attack and died on the spot in Leh district where he was posted.

Officials confirmed the incident to KDC and said his body will be shifted to his native village in Budgam after completing necessary medico legal formalities.