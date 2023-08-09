Ashok Koul to party leaders | ‘Win all seats of Zanskar in LAHDC-Kargil elections’

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, exhorted upon the party leaders to win all seats of Zanskar in upcoming LAHDC elections, while he focused on the preparation of party workers in ongoing campaign of LAHDC elections in Kargil District as well as Parliamentary elections.

Ashok Koul said that the topical topography of the region have specific issues and needs and the party has always remained on the forefront to take up the same at the appropriate levels to ease the living of the people and to strengthen them socially, economically and politically.

Koul stressed upon the party activists to reach the masses and educate them about various welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the centre. He said that PM has taken care of all the sections including youth, women, down trodden, farmers, ex-servicemen, border people and the welfare schemes launched during nine years are proving to be beneficial to the large population of the county, including the region of Ladakh.