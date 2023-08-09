Ashok Koul to party leaders | ‘Win all seats of Zanskar in LAHDC-Kargil elections’

Zanskar (Kargil), Aug 9: Senior BJP leader and General Secretary (Org), Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today asked his party men to win all seats of Zanskar in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-(LAHDC) Kargil elections.
According to a press release, during his detailed tour of Kargil, Ladakh, he held a meeting of senior leaders at Zanskar to discuss about the forthcoming party programmes and the upcoming LAHDC elections.
Local BJP leaders from Ladakh representing four mandals - Karsha, Stod, Sham and Padum participated in the meeting.
Earlier, Ashok Koul along with BJP President Ladakh Phunchok Stanzin, Ladakh Vice President BJP & Prabhari Zanskar Phuntsok Wangdan, President BJP Yuva Morcha Thinless Nurboo and BJP District President Zanskar Stanzin Lakpa were welcomed with a grand reception by the people of Zanskar at Zangla, the press release said.
Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting, exhorted upon the party leaders to win all seats of Zanskar in upcoming LAHDC elections, while he focused on the preparation of party workers in ongoing campaign of LAHDC elections in Kargil District as well as Parliamentary elections.
Ashok Koul said that the topical topography of the region have specific issues and needs and the party has always remained on the forefront to take up the same at the appropriate levels to ease the living of the people and to strengthen them socially, economically and politically.
Koul stressed upon the party activists to reach the masses and educate them about various welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the centre. He said that PM has taken care of all the sections including youth, women, down trodden, farmers, ex-servicemen, border people and the welfare schemes launched during nine years are proving to be beneficial to the large population of the county, including the region of Ladakh.