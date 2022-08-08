Ashura arrangements reviewed in Kargil

Kargil, Aug 8: Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, on Monday visited Anjuman-e-Jamiat ul Ulema Isna Ashariya Kargil (AJUIAK) premises, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) premises, Hussaini Park, and Qatilgah to take stock of arrangements being made for Ashura processions to be held in Kargil town.
The CEC was accompanied by Executive Councilor, Aga Syed Mehdi Fazili, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, SP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary, ACR Abdul Ghaffar Zargar and other District Officers.
Vice President AJUIAK, Sheikh Ghulam Ali and Vice Chairman IKMT Sheikh Bashir Shakir, received the delegation at their respective premises and apprised the officers about various arrangements being made for Ashura.
The religious institutions also thanked the District Administration for making elaborate arrangements for the Ashura and for Muharram congregations.
The CEC while expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, directed to ensure cleanliness in and around the AJUIAK premises, Hussaini Park, Qatilgah and all Imam Baras besides ensuring sanitation of roads from where processions will pass.
CEC Khan also directed the police to ensure proper security and traffic management during the day. The PHE, Health and Power Development Department were directed to ensure proper arrangements for adequate healthcare facilities, drinking water and uninterrupted power supply facilities.