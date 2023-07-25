Assault on cops: Three accused arrested, says ADGP Ladakh

Kargil, July 25: The Ladakh Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the weekend assault on two police personnel in Leh, officials said today.
Additional Director General of Police, Dr. Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal said that three accused persons in the assault case have been arrested and further investigation is on.
The Ladakh Police chief assured strict action against the culprits.
Two on-duty policemen including a sub-inspector were seriously injured when they were assaulted by a gang late Sunday evening in Leh.