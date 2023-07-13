Bandh in Drass in support of demand for district status

Srinagar: People of Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh are demanding district status for their area. In support of their demand for a district status a complete bandh was observed in Drass town and its adjoining areas on Thursday.

The bandh call was given by the committee comprising of almost all political, social, religious, transportat and business organizations of the area. All the shops and other business establishment remained closed while transport was off the roads. According to the locals , Drass one of the large and old towns in Ladakh is seeking district status for a long time now with the demand raised with all the higher authorities.