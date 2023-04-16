Boy dead, two injured after old shell goes off in Kargil

Kargil, Apr 16: A boy died and two others were injured after an unexploded shell went off in Kargil on Sunday, officials said here.
Senior superintendent of police Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that an exploded shell went off in a field today afternoon.
He said that in the incident one boy died while two others were injured.
“There are reports that the shell exploded near Kargil airport but the reports are not correct as the incident happened at the place which is too far from the airport,” he said.
The SSP added that it was an old unexploded shell.