BRO rescues family of three, police driver in Ladakh

Leh, Feb 10: Border Roads Organisation personnel rescued a family of three and a driver of Ladakh Police trapped in snow at Singe La in Ladakh during the night, police said.
Leh Police said in a tweet that the overnight rescue operation lasted for 10 hours.
"Despite the inclement weather the brave heroes of GREF 114RCC Project Yojak rescued driver of Ladakh Police and a family of three trapped at SingeLa while on way to Niraq. The rescue operations lasted more than 10hrs. We are highly indebted to @BROindia for prompt action, " it said.