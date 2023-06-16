CEC Feroz Khan felicitates NEET qualifiers of Kargil

Executive Councilor, Social Welfare, Agha Syed Mehdi Fazily, Executive Councilor, Health, Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, Chief Controller of Finance Kargil, Iftikar Hussain, Chief Education Officer Kargil, Mushtaq Ahmad and parents of NEET qualifiers attended the felicitation ceremony.

At the felicitation ceremony, the CEC congratulated the NEET qualifiers Mohd Iftikhar and Liaqat Ali for scoring above 600 points in the NEET examination 2023 and wished them best of luck for their future endeavors. He hoped that the NEET qualifiers would inspire many other youth in the region to crack other prestigious examinations in order to serve society in the best possible way so that their energy would be utilized for the development of the Nation.