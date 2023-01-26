CEC Feroz Khan unfurls tricolour in Kargil

Kargil: Despite severe cold, the 74th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour here at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium, Bemathang, Kargil where the Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag.

At the stadium, the CEC took salute at an impressive march past presented by contingents of Ladakh Police, police band party, NCC Cadets, school contingents etc.