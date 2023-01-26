CEC Feroz Khan unfurls tricolour in Kargil

Kargil: Despite severe cold, the 74th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour here at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium, Bemathang, Kargil where the Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag.
At the stadium, the CEC took salute at an impressive march past presented by contingents of Ladakh Police, police band party, NCC Cadets, school contingents etc.
Executive Councilor, RD, Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Er Phunchok Tashi, EC Health, Mohsin Ali, EC Social Welfare Syed Mehdi Fazily, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary, Brigade Commander 121 Brigade, Chairman Hajj Committee Ladakh, Mohd Ali Majaz, Director School Education Ladakh, Safdar Ali, Joint Director Information, Ladakh, Imteeaz Kacho, Flight Lieutenant from Airforce, Senior Officers, District Officers, BDC Chairpersons, Councilors, PRI members, heads/representatives of various religious, political, social organizations, District Awardees, sports persons, specially-abled persons, students and a huge gathering of public were present on the occasion.