CEC LAHDC Kargil inaugurates ‘Hotel Maryul’

He added that the government plays a supporting role in the tourism sector and the major contribution for developing Kargil as a tourism destination is in the private sector and requires efforts from all sections of society. “Kargil has great potential for high-end tourism and remains a virgin destination. It has untapped scope for various kinds of tourism including adventure tourism, heritage tourism, trekking etc. There is a need to package these experiences to develop Kargil as a destination that can be explored from between three to seven days, which is growing,” he elaborated.

He urged people and young entrepreneurs to come forward with new ideas to invest in development of world-class conference halls, amusement parks and other establishments related to tourism. Owner of the hotel Maryul Ghulam Mehdi said that it was his dream to develop a business that will support unemployed youth and in his 17 years in business he has helped many youth to become independent and this hotel will become a milestone for such endeavours. He added that the hotel has 23 rooms, four suites, a conference hall and a terrace for parties with a beautiful view.