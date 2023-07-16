CEC LAHDC Kargil inaugurates ‘Hotel Maryul’

Kargil, July 16: In an endeavour to offer a luxurious hospitality experience, a newly constructed hotel was on Sunday inaugurated by Chief executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan in Baroo Kargil.
The hotel owned by a prominent local businessman Ghulam Mehdi is located at Baroo Tsok area of Kargil district.
Feroz Ahmad Khan on the occasion said that it’s encouraging to see youth coming forward to develop such properties that will help in the development of the tourism sector.
“Ladakh is mainly dependent on the tourism industry and there is a dire need for high-end hotels in Kargil and Maryoul is one such example that will help the tourism industry flourish in Kargil,” Khan said.
He added that the government plays a supporting role in the tourism sector and the major contribution for developing Kargil as a tourism destination is in the private sector and requires efforts from all sections of society. “Kargil has great potential for high-end tourism and remains a virgin destination. It has untapped scope for various kinds of tourism including adventure tourism, heritage tourism, trekking etc. There is a need to package these experiences to develop Kargil as a destination that can be explored from between three to seven days, which is growing,” he elaborated.
He urged people and young entrepreneurs to come forward with new ideas to invest in development of world-class conference halls, amusement parks and other establishments related to tourism. Owner of the hotel Maryul Ghulam Mehdi said that it was his dream to develop a business that will support unemployed youth and in his 17 years in business he has helped many youth to become independent and this hotel will become a milestone for such endeavours. He added that the hotel has 23 rooms, four suites, a conference hall and a terrace for parties with a beautiful view.
Many prominent people of Kargil attended including former Chairman of J&K Legislative Council, Hajji Anayat Ali, Councillor of Kargil Town, Haji Mohd Abass Adulpa, Ward Member, Municipal Committee, Kargil, Haji Mohammad Ali, CCF, LAHDC, Kargil, Iftiqar Hussain, Superintendent Engineer PHE, I&FC, Hajji Maqbool Husssain, Chief Planning Officer, Kargil Abdul Hadi, Accounts Officer to DC, Shamim Ahmad Wazir, Former Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Haji Gulzar Hussain, Director of Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum Kargil, Gulzar Hussain Munshi, ARTO, Kargil, Khadim Hussain, Deputy Register Cooperative Kargil, Kargil, Dr Zakir Husssain, Manager, PNB Kargil, Jigmet Deldan, President AKTTA, Mohammad Ali Rangyoul, and prominent personalities, from the Kargil tour and travel sector.