Celebration of 'Ladakh Festival 2023' | CEC Leh chairs meeting

CEC Gyalson directed the concerned officers to prepare a detailed tourism calendar for September with activities lined up from the Climate Cup; Ladakh Marathon; Ladakh Festival inclusive of the Balti festival, Ladakh International Music Festival; Sports Festival; Back to Village Programme; The Himalayan Film Festival, etc. CEC also instructed to ensure that the upcoming Ladakh Festival 2023 is celebrated grandly and smoothly and discussed the role and responsibilities of the respective departments and the committees formed for the same purpose along with the scheduled itinerary of events for the Ladakh Festival.