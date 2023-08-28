Chief Justice inaugurates JJB in Kargil

Kargil, Aug 28: In a significant move towards strengthening the judicial system pertaining to children in conflict with law, the Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Monday inaugurated Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Observation-cum-Special Home in Kargil.
He was accompanied by Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan. This establishment marks a significant step towards ensuring the rights and welfare of children in the region. The JJB will act as a primary body to deal with juveniles in conflict with the law, ensuring that they are treated with care and sensitivity, safeguarding their rights. The Observation cum Special Home will serve as a safe space for juveniles as they await court orders, ensuring their well-being and protection. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of children, who are the future of the nation.
“It is crucial to create an environment where children can reform and reintegrate into society rather than face punitive measures,” the Chief Justice remarked.
Justice Tashi Rabstan further elaborated on the importance of creating systems that are child-friendly and respect the dignity and rights of every child. The JJB and Observation cum Special Home will play a pivotal role in ensuring that children in conflict with the law are provided with all necessary resources and guidance to pave the way for their better future.
Others who were present are Principal District and sessions Judge, Iqbal Ahmed Masoudi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Phuntsog Angmo and Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Kargil, Shafiq Mushtaq lone and DEPO Kargil.