Chief Justice inaugurates JJB in Kargil

He was accompanied by Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan. This establishment marks a significant step towards ensuring the rights and welfare of children in the region. The JJB will act as a primary body to deal with juveniles in conflict with the law, ensuring that they are treated with care and sensitivity, safeguarding their rights. The Observation cum Special Home will serve as a safe space for juveniles as they await court orders, ensuring their well-being and protection. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of children, who are the future of the nation.

“It is crucial to create an environment where children can reform and reintegrate into society rather than face punitive measures,” the Chief Justice remarked.