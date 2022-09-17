Congress retains Timisgam constituency in LAHDC-Leh by-poll

Kargil, Sep 17 : Congress has retained the Timisgam constituency by winning the crucial Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh by-poll for the seat.
Officials said that Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Tashi Tundup won the by-election for 22- Timisgam constituency of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh by a margin of 273 votes defeating the BJP candidate.
Tundup secured 861 votes while his rival BJP candidate got 588 votes. A total of 14 NOTA were also cast.
Notably, out of total 26 seats, BJP had won 15 in 2020 elections, Congress nine and two were independents. Timisgam seat was won by Congress but due to the death of councillor Sonam Dorjey, by-polls were held on September 13.