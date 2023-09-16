CREATION OF CIRCUIT BENCH OF HC | Justice Tashi Rabstan visits Leh

Kargil: On the directions of the Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh N Kotishwar Singh, one of the senior most Judge of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Justice Tashi Rabstan on Saturday visited Ladakh to explore to establish a Circuit Bench of High Court of J&K and Ladakh in Ladakh at Leh.

Accordingly, Justice Tashi Rabstan convened a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (LG) of UT of Ladakh, B D Mishra. The LG agreed in principle for creation of a Circuit Bench in UT Ladakh. Later Justice Tashi Rabstan convened a meeting with the UT Administration led by Advisor, Pawan Kotwal and Commissioner Secretaries of GAD, PWD, Hospitality and Protocol, PDD, Law and Justice Department. The meeting was also attended by Yash Paul Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, Chief Engineer PWD Leh, Special Judicial Mobile Magistrate Leh and Addl. Deputy Commissioner Leh. In the meeting, detailed discussion was held with the UT Administration regarding the creation of Circuit Bench. Apart, in the meeting, the matters related to funds of the ongoing judicial infrastructure in UT Ladakh were also discussed.