DA of Ladakh employees hiked from 42 to 46 %

An order issued today by the Finance Department of the Government of UT of Ladakh said that in pursuant to the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, OM No.1/4/2023-E-II(B) dated October 20, 2023, the Dearness Allowance payable to the employees, working in the UT of Ladakh shall be enhanced from existing rate of 42% to 46% of the basic pay with effect from July Ist, 2023. ” The term “Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix as per 7” Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay likes special pay, etc. The Dearness Allowance will continue to be a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay within the ambit of FR 9(21).