Dalai Lama consecrates learning centre in Leh

One female student speaking in Ladakhi on behalf of all the students present welcomed His Holiness to Thiksey and thanked Thiksey Rinpoche for the facilities that have been provided at the Library and the Learning Centre. His Holiness opened his remarks by observing how pleased he was to be able to visit Ladakh again. He noted how touched he has been by the genuine love and affection shown to him by Ladakhis young and the old, and thanked them all.

"I very much appreciate the harmony that pervades the Ladakhi community," the spiritual leader said.

"Whether we belong to one ethnic group or another, and whether we practise this religion or that, we are all essentially the same as human beings. From the moment of birth, when our mothers take care of us, until we breathe our last, we are all the same. Therefore, it's in the interest of us all to live in peace and harmony.