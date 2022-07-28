Dalai Lama to visit Zanskar for 3 days

Kargil: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama who is on a visit to Ladakh is scheduled to visit Zanskar next month. Sources said that he will visit Zanskar for three days from August 11. The administration has started preparation for the visit.
Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review necessary arrangements ahead of the visit of Dalai Lama.
SDM Zanskar apprised the meeting that the arrangements regarding the visit of Dalai Lama are going on smoothly besides necessary arrangements including deployment of four water tankers, 30 tents, 30 tarpaulin, eight reserved rooms for VIPs in Dak Bungalow, PA system and other necessary arrangements.
CEC Khan discussed all necessary arrangements with the officers of the concerned departments and assured that all arrangements will be put in place before his visit .
The CEC advised for the closure of schools in Zanskar sub-division including Rangdum on August 11, 12 and 13h in view of the preaching sessions of Dalai Lama, considering the preaching sessions as a part of moral education and ethical learning.
The CEC also advised DC Kargil to appoint ADC Kargil as Nodal Officer at district level and SDM Zanskar as Nodal Officer at Zanskar sub-division level for the overall supervision. Khan directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with each other in order to make the visit of His Holiness Dalai Lama successful.