Dalai Lama to visit Zanskar for 3 days

Kargil: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama who is on a visit to Ladakh is scheduled to visit Zanskar next month. Sources said that he will visit Zanskar for three days from August 11. The administration has started preparation for the visit.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review necessary arrangements ahead of the visit of Dalai Lama.

SDM Zanskar apprised the meeting that the arrangements regarding the visit of Dalai Lama are going on smoothly besides necessary arrangements including deployment of four water tankers, 30 tents, 30 tarpaulin, eight reserved rooms for VIPs in Dak Bungalow, PA system and other necessary arrangements.