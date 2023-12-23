DC Kargil inspects winter tuition arrangements in govt schools

Kargil, Dec 23 : Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC, Kargil Shrikant Suse on Saturday visited various government school winter tuition centres in Kargil town and reviewed arrangements for recently started winter tuitions for class 10 and 12.

Chief Education Officer, Kargil, Mushtaq Ahmad, Accounts Officer to DC, Shamim Ahmad Wazir and concerned head of institutions accompanied the DC during the visit. During the visit, DC examined the facilities such as heating arrangements, drinking water, availability of faculties, status of completion and revision of syllabus, adequate subject-wise practice test papers scheduling etc. He also took detailed feedback from students at Government Middle School, Chanchik, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kargil, Government Boys Hr Secondary School Baroo, and Government High School Baroo for students.

During the visit the students requested for smart boards to facilitate a smooth preparation process, especially considering that they are gearing up for CBSE examinations for the first time and also demanded for intensive revisions for some subjects. Assuring the students that their concerns would be addressed, the DC directed the Chief Education Officer Kargil to take necessary actions to meet these requirements. Encouraging the students, he emphasized the significance of hard work and dedication in studies and urged them to strive for 100 percent results in the upcoming examinations.