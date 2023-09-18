DC Leh chairs meeting on narcotics control

Leh: Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve on Monday chaired the 9th meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Mechanism with the concerned members.

Discussion on exchange of intelligence and information pertaining to the trends in drug trafficking, monitoring the progress of investigations, particularly those cases with cross-state implications, to ensure a coordinated and effective response were discussed. Besides, the committee explored strategies to promote anti-drug abuse awareness, with a particular focus on schools and colleges and assessing the requirements for equipment used in drug detection among others. Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve stressed the importance of a collaborative and proactive approach between the Education, Health, and Police Department in tackling the issue of drug abuse in Leh.