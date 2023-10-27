DC Leh chairs meeting under NCORD mechanism

During the meeting, committee members presented the Deputy Commissioner with an action taken report, outlining the progress made in addressing the concerns of the NCORD mechanism. Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya, added that there are approximately 15 drug related cases in Leh and apprised the members about recent trends in Ladakh.

A wide range of topics were addressed during the meeting, including the exchange of intelligence and information concerning drug trafficking trends. Significantly, a strong emphasis was placed on promoting anti-drug abuse awareness, particularly in educational institutions such as schools and colleges, which were previously not covered. DC Leh directed the members to organise awareness campaigns and inter-school sports competitions in schools in the month of November, following the conclusion of exams, with the assistance of the YATO club and students.