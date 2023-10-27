DC Leh chairs meeting under NCORD mechanism

Leh, Oct 27 : Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhdeve, chaired the 11th meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Mechanism here today.
During the meeting, committee members presented the Deputy Commissioner with an action taken report, outlining the progress made in addressing the concerns of the NCORD mechanism. Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya, added that there are approximately 15 drug related cases in Leh and apprised the members about recent trends in Ladakh.
A wide range of topics were addressed during the meeting, including the exchange of intelligence and information concerning drug trafficking trends. Significantly, a strong emphasis was placed on promoting anti-drug abuse awareness, particularly in educational institutions such as schools and colleges, which were previously not covered. DC Leh directed the members to organise awareness campaigns and inter-school sports competitions in schools in the month of November, following the conclusion of exams, with the assistance of the YATO club and students.
Furthermore, the supervision of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centers in the district was also discussed, as the committee explored ways to enhance their effectiveness. DC Leh also directed the Assistant Controller Drugs, Leh, to conduct random checks on shops and ensure that chemist shops do not sell schedule H1 drugs without prescriptions. All chemist shops were instructed to install CCTV cameras in their establishments. Psychiatrist, SNM Hospital, Leh, D. Padma Angmo informed that Tele-mans is functional and they have 10 counselors to counsel individuals. The Information Department was directed to prepare Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials on drugs.
DC Leh stressed the need for intensified awareness campaigns in schools and to ensure strict actions against shopkeepers violating the COPTA Act, 2003.