Delegation of Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance to meet MoS Home

The dialogue between MHA and representatives of Ladakh are resuming after 21 months. Last official talks between MHA and representatives of the two bodies were held in Leh on August 29, 2021. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had held the talks.

Addressing a press conference, LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced that three members each from LAB and KDA will go to New Delhi to meet the Union MoS Home who has invited them for talks.

The delegation was jointly finalised by LAB and KDA. They said they will take up four point agenda during the talks including full-fledged Statehood for Ladakh, Constitutional Safeguards under Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, early recruitment process and Public Services Commission (PSC) for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.