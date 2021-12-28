Demand for statehood, constitutional safeguards grows louder in Ladakh

Leh: Several new demands including full statehood was added in 2021 to an already sustained campaign for constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh as people of both Leh and Kargil threatened to intensify their agitation after the “harsh winter”.

The scarcely populated Ladakh usually remains cut off from the rest of the world owing to the closure of Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh national highways due to heavy snowfall during winters, is also grappling with the spike in COVID-19 cases since November after overcoming the second wave in March-April. It has prompted the local administration to impose several restrictions including a night curfew and the closure of schools.