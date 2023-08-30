District Police Leh promotes gender-inclusive workspace

It organised the unveiling and distribution of sanitary pad boxes ceremony at District Police Line Chogalmsar on Wednesday. First Lady of UT Ladakh, Neelam Mishra was the chief guest, who unveiled the sanitary pad vending machine and expressed her happiness on being a part of the ceremony and congratulated the District Police Leh for such an initiative keeping in mind, the health and hygiene of women.

She emphasised that such big initiatives play a big role in improving the overall health of women both physically and mentally thereby improving their work efficiency and productivity as well. She also mentioned that while the initiative is a noble one, an awareness program on sanitary waste management is profoundly essential considering both environmentally and health-wise. Further, she urged the menfolk of the department to be empathetic and responsible toward women’s needs creating a truly inclusive work culture.