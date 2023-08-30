District Police Leh promotes gender-inclusive workspace

Kargil, Aug 30: District Police Leh took a step towards fostering gender inclusive work environment.
It organised the unveiling and distribution of sanitary pad boxes ceremony at District Police Line Chogalmsar on Wednesday. First Lady of UT Ladakh, Neelam Mishra was the chief guest, who unveiled the sanitary pad vending machine and expressed her happiness on being a part of the ceremony and congratulated the District Police Leh for such an initiative keeping in mind, the health and hygiene of women.
She emphasised that such big initiatives play a big role in improving the overall health of women both physically and mentally thereby improving their work efficiency and productivity as well. She also mentioned that while the initiative is a noble one, an awareness program on sanitary waste management is profoundly essential considering both environmentally and health-wise. Further, she urged the menfolk of the department to be empathetic and responsible toward women’s needs creating a truly inclusive work culture.
Earlier, SP Leh, PD Nitya in her welcome speech mentioned that out of the total police workforce of more than 600, 30 percent consists of women police personnel and added that the initiative aims to ensure a gender-balanced workplace and normalising phenomenon of menstruation. She informed that the biodegradable sanitary pads are procured from the Self-Help Groups “Chand” of NRLM Leh and that the sanitary boxes will be made available freely at all Police units and anyone can take them without any question asked. Further, she informed that the vending boxes have been designed indigenously by Leh Police. President, Anjuman Moin Ul Islam, Ayesha Malo in her speech also congratulated District Police Leh for taking such a big step in breaking down certain stigmas and promoting menstrual health and hygiene for the well-being and empowerment of women.