Document verification of stranded SSC aspirants to be held on subsequent dates: Ladakh admin

"It has been brought in notice of the Administration that some candidates who are currently stranded in Kashmir due to the closure of Srinagar-Ladakh road are unable to attend the Document Verification for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 as scheduled at Kargil and Leh. The representations of the candidates have been considered in light of the inclement weather and the Traffic Advisory issued by Traffic Police Kashmir which declared 'traffic dry day' on 20th, 21st and 22nd of April, 2023" read an order by GAD Ladakh.

"Therefore, I am directed to request the Deputy Commissioner concerned to seek details from all such candidates and forward a consolidated list of those who are unable to attend the Document Verification on the scheduled dates. All such candidates would be accommodated for DV on the subsequent scheduled dates," it said.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev didn't respond to the calls for his comment. A senior official told Greater Kashmir that the district administration will start an online process soon so that the candidates are able to register themselves who are going to appear in DV for SSC exams.

An official informed that candidates from Leh district who are stranded due to road closure for Document Verification should contact the Nodal Officer Stanzin Uzeng, DC Office Leh at mobile no: 7051074987 and mail id: stanzinyougzeng@gmail.com.