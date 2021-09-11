Driver killed after truck rolls down into gorge on Srinagar-Leh highway

Ganderbal, Sept 11: A truck driver was killed after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Zojila on Srinagar-Leh highway on Saturday.
According to reports, the truck bearing registration number JK13D 4115 was on way from Kargil to Sonamarg at the time it met with the accident.
The deceased driver whose identification was not immediately known, is said to be a resident of Srinagar.
Police have reached to the spot while further details are awaited in the incident.