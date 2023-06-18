Educational reformist Sonam Wangchuk begins 'Climatic Fast’

Ganderbal: Engineer, innovator and education reformist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday started his seven -day long climate fast over climate issues concerning the cold desert region of Ladakh . Wangchuk is seeking steps for environment conservation and implementation of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.

"HOPE PRAYERS WORK BETTER THAN PROTESTS. Leaders of all communities in Ladakh gathered for 1 Day #ClimateFast prayers to support the talks between Ladakhi leaders and #HomeMinistry," Sonam Wangchuk tweeted.

Wangchuk has been working on the development of Ladakh for the last 30 years. He is credited with designing solar-heated buildings and artificial glaciers, while more recently providing the people with better education facilities. Wangchuk was the 2018 winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, sometimes referred to as the Asian Nobel, for "harnessing nature, culture and education for community progress."

His life story was the inspiration for one of the lead roles in the 2009 film "3 Idiots," one of the most successful in the history of Indian cinema.