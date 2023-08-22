Electric freight vehicles flagged off in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 21: Secretary of Transport, UT Ladakh Amit Sharma on Monday inaugurated the session on the “Technical Assistance for Identification of Opportunities and Challenges in freight electrification and flagged off electric freight vehicles at Leh.
At the outset, Sanjay Dube, President and CEO of the International Institute for Energy Conservation (IIEC) provided the opening remarks and welcome speech on Evfying last mile freight in UT Ladakh. Narayankumar Sreekumar, Associate Director of the Electric Mobility Program, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation presented the project briefing among the attendees.
Secretary Transport, UT Ladakh Amit Sharma facilitated and appreciated the efforts of the technical assistance team for the decarbonization of the freight segment which directly contribute to the mission Carbon Neutral Ladakh Plan. The initiative of moving road freight to a faster pace of Zero emission truck adoption is feasible. Greenhouse gas emissions enter the atmosphere and contribute to warming, from diesel soot to CO2 to methane must be reduced now, he added.