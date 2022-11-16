Fire damages Jamia Masjid Drass; locals protest non-availability of fire tenders

Kargil, Nov 16: A massive fire broke out in Central Jamia Masjid Drass in Kargil district on Wednesday evening, causing damage to it.
Reports said that the fire broke out in central Jamia Masjid Shareef Drass in Kargil and spread rapidly engulfing whole mosque. Soon after the incident, police, locals and army rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
They said fire tenders were called from Kargil and other areas to put out the fire.
Locals have protested against the non availability of fire tenders in the area.
Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC-Kargil, Feroz Khan expressed sadness over the unfortunate fire incident.
He castigated the fire and emergency service department for failing to provide fire tenders at sub divisional level in Kargil, Ladakh. “The fire and emergency deptt of UT Ladakh has failed to protect properties of people in fire incidents. Despite of liberal funding the dept could not provide fire engine service @ sub divisional level. I request the LG to estab[lish] fire brigade unit at sub divisional level,” Khan tweeted.