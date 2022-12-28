Foundation stone of Munsiff Court Complex laid in Kargil

Kargil: The Chief Justice (Acting) High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan on Wednesday virtually laid foundation stone of Munsiff Court Complex Sankoo in Kargil district.

Justice Javid Iqbal Wani, Judge, High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh and Administrative Judge District Kargil, besides Registrar General High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computer (IT) also joined the programme through virtual mood from the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was physically attended by Secretary Law UT Ladakh, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Principal District & Session Judge Kargil, Iqbal Ahmed Masoudi, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Kargil, SE R&B Kargil, CJM Kargil, Councilors of Lankarchey and Snakoo Constituency, President Bar Association Kargil, BDC Sankoo and other district officers.

During his address, Justice Tashi Rabstan expressed happiness on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Munsiff Court, Complex Sankoo and shared his experience of visiting various Courts in UT of Ladakh.