Foundation stone of Munsiff Court Complex laid in Kargil

Kargil: The Chief Justice (Acting) High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan on Wednesday virtually laid foundation stone of Munsiff Court Complex Sankoo in Kargil district.
Justice Javid Iqbal Wani, Judge, High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh and Administrative Judge District Kargil, besides Registrar General High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computer (IT) also joined the programme through virtual mood from the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.
The foundation stone laying ceremony was physically attended by Secretary Law UT Ladakh, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Principal District & Session Judge Kargil, Iqbal Ahmed Masoudi, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Kargil, SE R&B Kargil, CJM Kargil, Councilors of Lankarchey and Snakoo Constituency, President Bar Association Kargil, BDC Sankoo and other district officers.
During his address, Justice Tashi Rabstan expressed happiness on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Munsiff Court, Complex Sankoo and shared his experience of visiting various Courts in UT of Ladakh.
The Chief Justice acknowledged the efforts made by Ajaz Ahmed Khan the then Principal District & Session Judge Kargil presently the Principal Secretary to Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for his efforts with regard to the identification of land for the construction of Munsiff Court Sankoo.
Justice Tashi Rabstan also thanked LAHDC Kargil, DC Kargil and all others involved in the allotment of land and also congratulated the people of Sankoo and its adjoining areas.
Administrative Judge for District Kargil, Justice Javid Iqbal Wani in his address appreciated the efforts and endeavour of Justice Tashi Rabstan with regard to the steps being taken for development of justice delivery system and said that the proper infrastructure is important for Justice delivery system.
He expressed hope that the upcoming court complex will not only improve the standard of Justice delivery system but would also enable the justice seekers to seek justice and cherish the same. He added it will also help the bar to do their job properly and also congratulated people of the area and stakeholders.
Principal and District Session Judge Kargil, Iqbal Ahmed Masoudi, delivered the welcome address and welcomed the dignitaries and guests attending the program in both virtual and physical mode.
He informed the gathering that the proposed construction would be having all required infrastructure for the court to function and that the total land comprises 30.03 kanals and estimated cost of the project will be 24.39 crore.
President Bar Association Kargil, Riyaz Ahmed Khan also addressed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice and the concerned for foundation laying ceremony of Munsiff Court Complex Sankoo.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Kargil, Phuntsog Angmo, thanked all the concerned departments and stakeholders for the successful event of foundation laying ceremony. He extended gratitude to Chief Justice High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Kashmir, Tashi Rabstan and other Judges and for attending the event.