Four tourists killed as vehicle falls into deep gorge near Khardungla Ladakh

Srinagar Oct 19: Four tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh on Wednesday, an official said.
As per the official, the jeep carrying tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 150 feet gorge near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh.
Four tourists Muhammad Feroz, Reyaz Ahmed, and Azam Khan-all residents of New Delhi, and Zeeshan Toufeeq of Muradabad UP were killed in the accident.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.