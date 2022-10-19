Ladakh

Four tourists killed as vehicle falls into deep gorge near Khardungla Ladakh

The jeep carrying tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 150 feet gorge near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh.
Representational picture
Representational pictureFile: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 19: Four tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh on Wednesday, an official said.

As per the official, the jeep carrying tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 150 feet gorge near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh.

Four tourists Muhammad Feroz, Reyaz Ahmed, and Azam Khan-all residents of New Delhi, and Zeeshan Toufeeq of Muradabad UP were killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

