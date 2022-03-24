Gitanjali of Leh bags NITI Aayog’s Women Transforming India award

New Delhi: Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan Institute of Alternatives has bagged the NITI Aayog’s Women Transforming India (WTI) award.

She is among the 75 women to have been honored by the NITI Aayog.

This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers.