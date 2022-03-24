Gitanjali of Leh bags NITI Aayog’s Women Transforming India award

New Delhi: Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan Institute of Alternatives has bagged the NITI Aayog’s Women Transforming India (WTI) award.
She is among the 75 women to have been honored by the NITI Aayog.
This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers.
The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the world’s first doer’s university that combines academics, research and entrepreneurship through a curriculum that is “contextual.” The pedagogy is conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is trans-disciplinary, problem solving, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology.
As the co-founder, CEO & Dean, Gitanjali leads academic development that includes setting up of new schools and centers of excellence, curriculum design & development. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and sustainable and responsible local enterprises.
Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’ and in recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors NITI Aayog has instituted Women Transforming India Awards.