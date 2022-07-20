GoAir plane rejects take off after dog comes on Leh runway

Earlier, on Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced technical glitches and both planes were grounded by the aviation regulator. Officials said that DGCA was investigating the incidents and both the planes were involved in engine snag incidents



Scores of flights have been diverted owing to multiple technical snags in Indian carriers' aircraft during the last couple of days. Sources said that the aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday told each airline to take all necessary steps that are needed to ramp up safety oversight.