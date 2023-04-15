Group Commander NCC visits Leh

The main issue discussed with all the officials was the proposed expansion of NCC in the UT. Later he also interacted with Prof S K Mehta, VC Ladakh University regarding introducing NCC as an elective subject for college students in Ladakh.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of the NCC Campus at Phyang and firing practice by NCC Cadets at the Firing Range. He also met with the Associated NCC Officers of Leh District and took their points which need urgent resolution with UT administration.