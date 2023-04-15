Group Commander NCC visits Leh

Leh: Brig K S Kalsi the Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar visited Leh to coordinate NCC activities.
On 14 April he called on Brig(Dr) B D Mishra, Lieutenant Governor UT Ladakh and apprised him about the NCC activities in the UT. Later he also met Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar, Secy YSS and coordinator of NCC in the UT, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, DC Leh.
The main issue discussed with all the officials was the proposed expansion of NCC in the UT. Later he also interacted with Prof S K Mehta, VC Ladakh University regarding introducing NCC as an elective subject for college students in Ladakh.
He also reviewed the ongoing construction of the NCC Campus at Phyang and firing practice by NCC Cadets at the Firing Range. He also met with the Associated NCC Officers of Leh District and took their points which need urgent resolution with UT administration.