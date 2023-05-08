Haj Committee Ladakh organises orientation prog for pilgrims

Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was chief guest on the occasion. It was informed that a total of 475 applications were filed from UT of Ladakh for Hajj pilgrimage 2023. In a historic achievement, all the 475 applications were approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs which is the nodal ministry to conduct HJaj pilgrimage in India.

Addressing the gathering, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the HajJ pilgrims for receiving the opportunity to achieve one of the five tenets of Islam. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the formulation of UT Ladakh Hajj Committee as per the wishes and aspirations of the Muslim brethren of Ladakh. He lauded the efforts of the Hajj Committee Ladakh headed by President Mohammad Ali Majaz for facilitating the entire Hajj pilgrimage process along with organising special passport seva camp in Kargil to ease the passport services and also the orientation programme.