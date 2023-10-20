Hanle Dark Sky Reserve Celebrates its first star party

Award winning Astrophotographer, Ajay Talwar, added that amateur astronomers are always in search of dark skies to be able to observe faint objects and photograph them in great detail. Further, he added that he has been coming to Hanle for many years now, and certain astronomical phenomena like the False Dawn or the Zodiacal Light, can be observed in the country only from this location due to its darkness. Furthermore, he said that zodiacal light is the sunlight that is scattered by the dust in the plane of the solar system. It is extremely faint and can only be observed before dawn from the darkest of locations. The participants of the Star Party could see and photograph this False Dawn on two successive nights. Local villagers, Tourists, and participants from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mandi, Ahmedabad, Lakshadweep, and Mumbai participated in the star party. Sudhash Natarajan from Bangalore Astronomical Society who has been coming to Hanle every year and said as a keen visual observer, he is able to see obscure faint galaxies at HDSR with its Bortle-1 (darkest) sky. Additionally, Dorjey Angchuk added that Hanle is a haven for amateur astronomers. He said that they are planning to make the HDSR Star Party an annual event. He hopes that it will be one of the most sought after events for astronomy enthusiasts in India and abroad.He further added that HDSR is promoted as a site for astro-tourism.