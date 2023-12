Kargil, Dec 29: The UT administration of Ladakh has declared Himalayan Blue Poppy, locally known as Tser-sNon as the state flower of Ladakh.

“Ladakh now has a State Flower! Himalayan Blue Poppy, locally known as Tser-sNon, has been declared as the State Flower of Ladakh,” an official post on X posted. Earlier, the Ladakh administration had invited suggestions from all stakeholders for the declaration of the State Flower of UT Ladakh.