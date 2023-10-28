HOMAGE | My Ultimate Man

We all got self-realisation. We came back and the idea was to try how this will impact us. No one could practice it further, but I started. And, gradually, I started going every Sunday to his meditation centre. Sundays turned out to be a full-day affair with him. And I learned about spirituality, the world, and the virtual world with him. A hardcore businessman, at heart he was an English and Hindi professor who knew Shakespeare and Kabir very well. ChandnaSahab's understanding of Sahaj Yoga was unimaginable.

And he made us understand that it’s only prayers that work and any ritual does not correlate with ShriMataji. He has given absolute literature to Sahaj Yoga and translated almost every lecture of ShriMataji from Hindi to English and English to Hindi. I would say he was Valmiki of Sahaj Yoga. You will always be in our hearts Uncle Ji because you were my ultimate Guru. The Guru who taught me how to be patient. Who taught me to love everyone in all circumstances. You lived on your terms and left on your own; in a truly Raj Kumar Bollywood style.