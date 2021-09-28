Hundreds attend Arbayeen processions in Kargil

Kargil: Hundreds of people mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as they observed Arbayeen-e-Hussaini in Kargil district of the cold desert region of Ladakh on Tuesday.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers in the battle of Karbala about 1400 years ago.

The largest religious congregation rallies in Kargil organised by Imam Khomenie Memorial Trust (IKMT) Kargil and Anjuman-e-Jamait-ul-Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil.