Hundreds attend Arbayeen processions in Kargil

Kargil: Hundreds of people mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as they observed Arbayeen-e-Hussaini in Kargil district of the cold desert region of Ladakh on Tuesday.
Arbaeen marks the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers in the battle of Karbala about 1400 years ago.
The largest religious congregation rallies in Kargil organised by Imam Khomenie Memorial Trust (IKMT) Kargil and Anjuman-e-Jamait-ul-Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil.
The mourners reciting Noha in memory of Harzat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) passed Khomeni Chowk and went through the Central Market Islamiya School Kargil premises and reached Jamia Masjid and passed through the main market Kargil and culminated at Hussaini Park.
Similarly, a second procession and religious congregation was organised by Anjuman-e-Jamait-ul-Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil.
The processions passing through Main Bazaar Kargil via Isna Ashriya Chowk, Lal Chowk, Khomenie Chowk concluded at Inqalab Manzil (Qatil Gha) and Hussaini Park Kargil. Later, the procession concluded with observing Zeyarat Arabayeen offered by religious Ulemas.
Arbayeen-e-Hussaini was also observed at Markaz-e-Tabliga Imam Raza and Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman Sankoo Kargil.