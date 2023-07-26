“I salute our jawans, who put nation first”: Rajnath Singh at Kargil Vijay Divas

Addressing a sombre commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in the memory of the fallen bravehearts in the icy heights of Kargil, on Wednesday, Singh said, "I salute the brave sons of our soil, who sacrificed their all in the service and protection of their motherland. I salute our jawans, who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives to defend our motherland." "I draw a lot strength and feel empowered whenever I find myself standing among our jawans. As I was paying tribute to the fallen jawans, I couldn't help recollect the misadventure from across the border. I will never forget this day," the Defence Minister said.

"The blood that our brave jawans have spilt on the frontlines have helped make India what it is today," Singh added.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the Raksha Mantri met with the family members of the soldiers, who made the ultimate sactifice in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

He also handed them mementos and shawls as a mark of respect to the fallen Kargil heroes.

Later, he paid a visit to the 'Hut of Remembrance' museum in Drass, which holds memorabilia testifying to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army in the Kargil conflict.