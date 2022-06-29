IAF rescues Israeli woman from remote high-altitude village in Zanskar

Srinagar June 29: An Israeli woman stuck in remote high altitude village in Zanskar area of Ladakh was rescued by Indian Air Force personnel on Wednesday, officials said.
As per a Srinagar-based Defence spokesman, Pnina Kuperman was evacuated by the pilots from the helicopter unit based at Air Force Station Leh from remote high altitude village Hangkar in Markha Valley, Zanskar mountains.
The woman was later shifted to a local hospital in Leh and is said to be stable.
"Station #Leh evacuated Pnina Kuperman, an Israeli national from remote high altitude village Hangkar in Markha Valley, Zanskar mountains, braving strong winds & adverse flying conditions. Patient in local hospital at Leh and stable, " said the Defence PRO.