IAS officer in Ladakh alerts people about 'cybercriminal' using his details to defraud people

Jammu: A senior IAS officer posted in Ladakh on Thursday alerted the people that a cybercriminal was using his mobile number to defraud people.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu took to Twitter to inform about the matter and asked the police to take strict action against the culprit.

Sahu, who is currently posed as commissioner-secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, said someone was using mobile number 7016470075 to seek financial help.