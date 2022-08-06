I&B Ministry organises Har Ghar Tiranga outreach programme at Leh

Leh: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Field Office, Leh today organised a Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) on the themes of Har Ghar Tiranga and Sabka Prayas.
The event was also held to celebrate 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The outreach programme was inaugurated by Ghulam Mehdi, Executive Councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh at the auditorium of Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh
The programme was aimed at mass awareness about the objectives and vision behind the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to celebrate India’s matchless achievement of administering 200 crore plus vaccine doses.
In his address the chief guest, Ghulam Mehdi appreciated the initiative of CBC, Leh in organizing the programme.
Mehdi said, "We ‘re fortunate to be part of celebrations of the 75th year of independence and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an opportunity to pay tributes to the heroes of our freedom struggle."
He said that the hoisting "of tiranga shouldn’t be merely symbolic but an embodiment of our commitment to continue the good work to make India a world leader in the next 25 years."
In his welcome address, Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, CBC, J&K and Ladakh Region informed about the mandate of the CBC and various activities undertaken by the bureau for the mass awareness about various public welfare schemes of the government.
He added that Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign is an opportunity to celebrate achievements and identify the unaccomplished dreams.
The programme was attended by P.D Nitya, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Leh, Shabir Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Deskit Dolma , District Immunization Officer, Leh and Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh.