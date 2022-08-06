I&B Ministry organises Har Ghar Tiranga outreach programme at Leh

The programme was aimed at mass awareness about the objectives and vision behind the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to celebrate India’s matchless achievement of administering 200 crore plus vaccine doses.

In his address the chief guest, Ghulam Mehdi appreciated the initiative of CBC, Leh in organizing the programme.

Mehdi said, "We ‘re fortunate to be part of celebrations of the 75th year of independence and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an opportunity to pay tributes to the heroes of our freedom struggle."

He said that the hoisting "of tiranga shouldn’t be merely symbolic but an embodiment of our commitment to continue the good work to make India a world leader in the next 25 years."